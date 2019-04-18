Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HAMILL, R.N., DONNA (nee LUNNEY) Passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 86, after a lengthy illness. Donna will be dearly missed by her husband Bob, to whom she was happily married, for over 62 years. She was a loving mother and very proud of her daughters Lynne Fountain (Paul) and Marni Toushan (Chris). She loved spending time with her four grandchildren whom she adored: Taylor and Lauren Fountain, Nicole and Kyle Toushan. Donna was very close with Bob's brothers and sisters and their many nieces and nephews. Donna was born in London, ON in 1932. Her early childhood was spent in Montebello, QC, and then in the 40s, her family moved to Toronto. Donna graduated from Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing and then went on to work for Trans-Canada Airlines as a flight attendant. She was one of two selected to travel to New York City for the introduction of the new Viscount Aircraft. Bob and Donna retired and moved to Collingwood where they lived an active life; they enjoyed skiing, golfing and Probus Club. Donna's love for travel brought her to such places as Europe, Russia, China and an Alaskan Cruise. Some of Donna's best years were spent living in Collingwood where she not only made many new friends, but was also surrounded by old friends and family. Many thanks to the medical team at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, the staff at Raglan Village, Dr. Boyd and the caring team at Campbell House Palliative Care Facility. A celebration of life for Donna will be held on Saturday, April 27th at Raglan Village, 89 Raglan St., Collingwood, Ontario from 2-4 p.m. with a service between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., followed by refreshments. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home.

