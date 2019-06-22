HULL, DONNA (nee LAPP) Former medical secretary to the City of Toronto Suddenly at home on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 65 years of age. Beloved Wife of Doug. Loving Mom of Barbara Hull (Adam Jerry). Proud Nana of Archie Jerry. Dear Sister of Sandra Beatty and Marie Scott. Dear Aunt of Stephen Beatty and Denise (Mario) DiPetta and their families. Also survived by her mother-in-law Isobel Hull and brother-in-law Allan Hull. Donna will be sadly missed by her dear friend Patricia Boultbee. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for a memorial visitation on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the time of a celebration of her life at 1 p.m. In Donna's memory, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Canada or to the charity of your choice.

