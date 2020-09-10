HEINIG, DONNA JEAN (nee MANN) June 2, 1942 - September 6, 2020 It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Donna Jean Heinig, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Peacefully, and surrounded by her family, Donna passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the age of 78 years. Donna will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Earl, of nearly 50 years. She was treasured by her children, Julie (Greg) and Chris, and grandchildren, Ryan and Crysta. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Jean Mann, and her brother Frank (June). Donna grew up in the Beaches area on the southeast side of Toronto, which has always held a special place in her heart. She married Earl on September 26, 1970, and they later settled in Newmarket, ON. Donna was known for her exceptional butter tarts, and spent countless hours knitting beautiful baby blankets and hats for local hospitals. She loved to read and thoroughly enjoyed singing with the York Region Community Choir. A visitation will be held at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora (905 727-5421), on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 2:00 to 3:00 or 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Please call with an RSVP. Chapel Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 11th, again, please RSVP your attendance. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Memorial donations may be made in Donna's name to Families for Children, through CanadaHelps.org
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Margaret Bahen Hospice for their care and compassion.