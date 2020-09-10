1/1
DONNA JEAN HEINIG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEINIG, DONNA JEAN (nee MANN) June 2, 1942 - September 6, 2020 It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Donna Jean Heinig, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Peacefully, and surrounded by her family, Donna passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the age of 78 years. Donna will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Earl, of nearly 50 years. She was treasured by her children, Julie (Greg) and Chris, and grandchildren, Ryan and Crysta. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Jean Mann, and her brother Frank (June). Donna grew up in the Beaches area on the southeast side of Toronto, which has always held a special place in her heart. She married Earl on September 26, 1970, and they later settled in Newmarket, ON. Donna was known for her exceptional butter tarts, and spent countless hours knitting beautiful baby blankets and hats for local hospitals. She loved to read and thoroughly enjoyed singing with the York Region Community Choir. A visitation will be held at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora (905 727-5421), on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 2:00 to 3:00 or 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Please call with an RSVP. Chapel Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 11th, again, please RSVP your attendance. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com Memorial donations may be made in Donna's name to Families for Children, through CanadaHelps.org The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Margaret Bahen Hospice for their care and compassion.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
9057275421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved