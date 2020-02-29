|
|
KIRKUP, DONNA JEANNE (nee TURNER) Passed away in her home, on February 20, 2020, at the age of 86. She leaves behind her children, Shanon, Richard (Marlene) and Sara; grandchildren, Jenna, Ryan, Emily, Ashley, Elliot and Ben; as well as her animal companions, Bella, Bear and Charlie. Services for Donna will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, Ontario. Her visitation will run from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. and a Celebration of her Life will begin at 1:00 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020