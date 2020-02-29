Home

DONNA JEANNE KIRKUP

KIRKUP, DONNA JEANNE (nee TURNER) Passed away in her home, on February 20, 2020, at the age of 86. She leaves behind her children, Shanon, Richard (Marlene) and Sara; grandchildren, Jenna, Ryan, Emily, Ashley, Elliot and Ben; as well as her animal companions, Bella, Bear and Charlie. Services for Donna will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, Ontario. Her visitation will run from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. and a Celebration of her Life will begin at 1:00 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
