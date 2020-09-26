1/
DONNA JESSIE BOYD
BOYD, DONNA JESSIE Passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia, on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Donald and Mary (Adam) Boyd and her brother Joseph. Cherished sister of John (Beverley) of Kearney, and David (Susan) of Keswick. Donna will be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Donna to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
