BOYD, DONNA JESSIE Passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia, on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Donald and Mary (Adam) Boyd and her brother Joseph. Cherished sister of John (Beverley) of Kearney, and David (Susan) of Keswick. Donna will be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Donna to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com