KERRY NIELD, DONNA January 29, 1947 – June 9, 2020 With profound sadness we announce the passing of Donna Kerry Nield, in her 74th year, at the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital. Donna will be dearly missed by her family who are so proud of her. She was the darling wife of John Kerry; devoted mother of Tamarra Winter (Geoff), Curtis Nield (Brooke) and Chad Nield (Diana); adoring Grandma to fifteen; and loving sister of Norma Ryan. Predeceased by her first husband, Terence Nield, and by her parents, Donald and Maybelle Golden. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. She was an active volunteer in retirement, notably with the Lions Club, Almonte United Church, and the IODE. She loved travelling with John and playing bridge. A service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Laskey and the amazing nurses at the CPDMH. Those wishing to donate in Donna's memory are asked to consider the CPDMH or Almonte United Church.



