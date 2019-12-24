|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA KLAIMAN.
KLAIMAN, DONNA (nee GOODZ) Passed away quietly on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Ottawa General Hospital, following a courageous battle against cancer. She is being interred next to husband Stephen Klaiman at the Jewish cemetery in Ste. Sophie, Quebec. Donna was predeceased by her mother Rose Goodz, née Greenspoon, her father Solomon Goodz, and her sisters, Bette Goodz and Carol Goodz Kaster. She is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey Fine, her daughters, Lila Segal (Charles) and Sara Klaiman (Miki), her sister Myrna and brother-in-law Leonard Simon, her sister-in-law Farla Klaiman, her stepchildren, Michelle Fine and Eitan Fine, and her nephew, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many cousins. She will be remembered as a loving and adored bubbe by Juliette, Oliver and Adam Segal, Penina and Elias Klaiman-Rubin, and Asher Fine. Donna successfully pursued many roles as practitioner, researcher and analyst in occupational therapy. For the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapy, she actively engaged in advocacy, public policy, accreditation, training and the international mobility of professionals. Following her "retirement", she earned a second masters degree in strategic foresight and design, and prior to the onset of cancer, was applying her acquired learning and competencies. Donna travelled widely with Jeffrey and pursued many interests including weaving, textile and interior design, ethnography, and material culture in Canada, Mexico, Rwanda, Nepal, Tanzania, and Peru. She was widely known and appreciated for her friendship, compassion, volunteer activities, charity, humour and wisdom. She was an active member of Congregation Machzikei Hadas and the Ottawa community at large. She brought joy and laughter to the lives of so many and will be sorely missed by all. The family thanks the staff of the Regional Cancer Centre and the Palliative Care Ward of the Ottawa Hospital for their ministrations and sensitive care over the past nine months. Funeral Service will be held at the Jewish Memorial Chapel, 1771 Cuba Avenue, on Tuesday, December 24th, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Ste Sophie. Shiva from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, at Unit 24 - 635 Richmond Road, Ottawa. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tamir Foundation, Jewish Family Services or Hillel Lodge greatly appreciated. Condolences /Tributes /Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 24, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|