DONNA L. FLAVELLE
FLAVELLE, DONNA L. Passed peacefully after a challenging and heroic journey through pancreatic cancer, at Sakura House Hospice, Woodstock on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in her 57th year, holding hands with her dear ones. Beloved and loving partner of Tausha MacGillivray. Cherished daughter of M. Joan and the late C. Ross Flavelle. Wonderful, loving sister of Ann-Marie Flavelle, Joan Black (Lee Hansen), Jean Crawford, and Karen Flavelle (Blair Taylor). Predeceased by little brother Rossy. Best aunt ever to Marie Flavelle, Amanda and Lindsey Black, Sean Crawford, Caitlyn, Samantha and Wesley Burns, Ross and Sean Flavelle-Taylor, Hannah Flavelle, Cameron Pereira. Much loved by Tausha's children and family Jessica Bullock, Brandon (Metta) Bullock, Yanni Gerantonis. Loving "Nonna" to Lizzie and Watson. Donna will be missed dearly by all who had the delight of knowing this loyal, loving, hardworking, funny, cheerful, spectacular person. An award-winning gardener at Sheridan Villa Long Term Care, a graduate of Sir Sandford Fleming College, a longtime caregiver to patients, friends, loved ones, pets and plants. She was a gift. A small private family service will be held at the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, Woodstock, 519- 539-0004. Cremation has taken place. Floral tributes are gratefully accepted, however, if you desire to donate in Donna's memory, please consider a donation to an animal charity of your choice. Personal expressions of sympathy and love may be made at www.brockandvisser.com

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brock & Visser Funeral Home
845 Devonshire Ave
Woodstock, ON N4S 8Z4
519-539-0004
