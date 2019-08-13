Guest Book View Sign Obituary

CARREIRO, DONNA LEE (nee NEUFELD) It is with deep sadness, that Rachel and Adam (Michelle) Carreiro announce the sudden passing of their beloved mother, Donna Lee Carreiro, on August 6, 2019, in Toronto. Donna is now reunited with her parents, Gordon and Dorothy Neufeld (both predeceased) and leaves behind her two sisters Brenda and Julie Neufeld. Donna was a cherished Grandmother to Mason and Hudson Carreiro and loved Aunt to Kassaundra Neufeld. For over 35 years, Donna was a dedicated employee of Welke Customs Brokers and there too, she leaves behind a wonderful group of co-workers, associates and friends. Rest In Peace. Forever loved and never forgotten.

