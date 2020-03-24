|
LINDEN, DONNA (MILLER) On Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Michael's Hospital. Beloved and cherished wife of the late Albert Linden. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Brenda (the late Peter) the late Harold, Faye and Bob and Sharon and Fred. Dear sister of Ronald. Devoted grandmother of Cathy, the late Tony, Randy, Justin, Amy, Robert, Aaron and Amy, Alison and Peter, Michael, Andrew and Lindsey and great-grandmother of Avery, Brooke, Ina, Dafne, Roland and Robin. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, 416-864-5887 or at www.stmichaelsfoundation.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2020