McKECHNIE, DONNA LUCILLE (Of the City of Vaughan - Formerly Thornhill) Passed away at A. R. Goudie People Care Home, Kitchener, Ontario, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in her 91st year. She was born in Toronto, Ontario, on September 19, 1928 to the late Vera Louise Winnington-Ingram and the late Kenneth McGregor Hatch. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Clayton Vickers McKechnie (2012), her cherished husband of 63 years. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Herbert Hatch (2013). Donna will be greatly missed by her three children and their spouses, Stewart (Rene Karges), Janice (Bill Warnica) and Dean (Andrea Gambell), along with grandchildren Chris and Erin (Stewart's), Pamela and Adrianna (Janice's) and Michael, Scott and Tyler (Dean's). Donna enjoyed her six great-grandchildren, Sloane and Vaughan (Chris'), Nathaniel, Maxim and Weston Clayton (Erin's) and Kyle Clayton (Pamela's). An informal Memorial and interment service at the Durham Cemetery will follow at a date to be established later. Donations to the CNIB or the would be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2019

