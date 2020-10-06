MARTIN, DONNA MAE May 24, 1937 - October 4, 2020 Donna Mae Molloy was born in Brantford, ON and excelled in academics at Brantford Collegiate Institute and McMaster University before beginning a career as a medical technologist. She married Russell Martin in Brantford in 1962. Together, Russell and Donna supported each other in their respective careers as they moved from London to Waterloo, Menlo Park (CA), West Hill, Ottawa, Oakville and Scarborough. Later, with her children in University, Donna returned to work in senior roles at Abitibi Price. She was the beloved mother of Michael (Jodie), Brian (Kathryn), Christy (originally from Eagle Lake First Nation) and Allan (Kirsten), and adored grandmother of Hannah and Jerrid, Daxton and Clover, and Zia, Scarlett and Leo. She will be sadly missed by her many friends at Maple Grove United Church Oakville and Knox United Church Agincourt. Donations in her name would be appreciated for the Canadian Cancer Society
or the "Out of the Cold" program at Knox United Church Agincourt. Many thanks to the kind staff at Scarborough General Hospital for their wonderful care. At her request, her body will be cremated. A celebration of her life is planned for later in May of 2021 on the occasion of her birthday.