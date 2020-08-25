1/1
DONNA MARGUERITE HATINEN
HATINEN, DONNA MARGUERITE (nee CLARKE) On August 21, 2020 in her 77th year, our mother passed away peacefully. Donna is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband Leo. Mother to Debra Gallant (Garry) and Karen Macrae (Scott); Nanny to Jennifer (Louie), Roy (Teri), Melanie, Jason, Kyle and Amber (Tyler) and great-Nanny to Jackson, Paisley, Luigi, Nicholas and Nora. Survived by her loving sister Kay Bonang (Nova Scotia) and many nieces and nephews across Canada. Donna was predeceased by her parents Margaret Hems (Clarke) and John Clarke, her seven brothers and three sisters. An avid Bingo player and lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan. A woman with a great sense of humour and an unwavering need for adventure. Her last words she spoke of her family and how much she loved everyone. Gone but never forgotten. Friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair) on Wednesday, August 26th from 10 – 11 a.m. Service in the chapel to follow at 11 a.m. Burial following at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
