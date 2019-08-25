FANTASIA, Donna Maria (nee ENNAMORATO) Peacefully, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga, at the age of 76. Dear daughter of Victoria and the late Albert. Beloved wife of the late Antonio. Adored mother of Jennifer. Loving sister of Michael (Janet), John and the late Carol and Anthony. Cherished aunt of Matthew and Katrina and stepmother to Michael and the late Gino Fantasia. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, August, 28 2019 at 1 p.m. Entombment Glen Oaks Mausoleum. If desired, remembrances may be made to the . Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2019