GRICE, DONNA MARIE (nee TURNBULL) February 3, 1940 – April 16, 2020 With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Donna Grice in Oakville, at the age of 80. Daughter of the late Clinton and Margeurite Turnbull, of Gowanstown. Beloved wife of Clarke. Proud mother of Daryl (Maureen), Shelley (Paul Williams), Greg (Margaret) and Cindy Stahl (Rob), of Australia. Loving sister to Mary Kuhnke. Predeceased by brothers, Bruce Turnbull (Ona) and Howard Turnbull (Anne). She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Sydney, Amanda, Hayden, Lindsay and Russell. Donna will be missed by her extended family and many friends including lifelong high school pals, Don and Janette Fallis. We will forever treasure her laugh and sharp sense of humour. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Post Inn Village Long Term Care Home in Oakville, for her excellent care. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation in Donna's memory, please consider The Arthritis Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
