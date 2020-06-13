DONNA MARIE LEITCH
LEITCH, DONNA MARIE It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Maria Leitch announce her sudden passing at her home in Queensville, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 63 years. Donna will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Kurt Weisser, her children, Diana Weisser and Clare Weisser (Brad McLellan), by her mother Ruth Leitch, her sister Lynn (Randy Perry) and her brother Steven "Zee" Leitch (Kim Entwistle) and by her extended family and friends. Hopefully, Donna has already met up with her father Doug Leitch, her mother-in-law Diana Weisser and her sister-in-law, Deirdre Koop. Donna was born on June 21, 1956 in Newmarket. After attending Sharon Public School and Newmarket High School, she completed her B.A. at the University of Toronto and earned her M.B.A. at York University, while working at Beaver Lumber in Newmarket to provide funds for school expenses. She went on to become a licensed Chartered Accountant, passing the exam on her first attempt in 1982 and followed that with achieving her Trustee in Bankruptcy licence, under circumstances which became quite memorable. She started her career at Arthur Anderson in 1980, moving to Collins Barrow, then to Ernst & Young, where she became a Partner, before starting her own business in Newmarket. In these difficult times, we hope family and friends are able to remember Donna's dry sense of humour, her love of roller coasters, her insane infatuation with war movies and reading, her ability to prepare a five-course gourmet dinner for eight or an all-you-can-eat buffet for fifty and her laugh-always remember her laugh. She will be missed more than she could ever have imagined. A celebration of her life will take place at a future time when we are all able to gather.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
