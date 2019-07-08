WILLIAMS, DONNA MARY (nee SANDERSON) Passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Donna was predeceased by her beloved husband R. Clifford Williams, sister Patricia (Bunny) Seymour, and brothers, Peter and Cayley (Bud). Nothing was more important to Donna than her family. She was the much loved mother of Sheila Mossman (Jeffrey), cherished and adored grandmother of Patrick and Nora. Beloved Aunt of Cameron and Jane Seymour. Donna was a fiercely independent woman who remained active until the end of her life in her church and community. Family and friends will be received a the Ward Funeral Home "Brampton Chapel", 52 Main Street South (Hwy. 10), Brampton, on Tuesday, July 9th from 1:00 - 3:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 66A Main Street South, Brampton, on Wednesday, July 10th at 10:30 a,m. Private family interment to follow. Please visit The Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 8, 2019