HARVEY, DONNA MAY (nee LACY) Passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019, at the Scarborough General Hospital at the age of 66. Beloved wife of 44 years to John, whom she adored. Loving sister to Ken (Donna) for whom she will be sadly missed. She will be remembered as a devoted wife whose gentle, friendly and kind manner will be remembered by all who knew her as someone who made a positive difference in others' lives. The family thanks all individuals who supported Donna, especially Midland Gardens Care Community, TransCare Community Support Services and Spectrum Healthcare all of whom had a significantly beneficial influence to both Donna and John. If desired, donations in her memory to the MS Society of Canada are appreciated. Messages of Condolence may be placed at mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019