COLBY, DONNA MURIEL (nee TAYLOR) November 23, 1929 - April 22, 2020 Donna Muriel Colby, in her 91st year, passed away peacefully in the arms of her eldest son Kim and daughter Laura by her side. Donna was the beloved wife of the late Bruce Melvin Colby and cherished mother to Kim (Wendy), Lee (Julie) and Laura. Wonderful "Nannie" to Tara, Blair, Taylor, Nathan and Amanda. Mother-in-law to Glen Peters of Port Perry. Donna worked for Scarborough Parks and Recreation as a fitness instructor which blossomed into a lifelong enjoyment of physical activity. An accomplished golfer, she also loved to curl, dance, garden, travel and wasn't shy to pick up a hammer to renovate and decorate. Minden will always be her home but she enjoyed spending winters for 2 decades in Mexico with her late husband Bruce. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends; her energy and charismatic charm was infectious to all. As per Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Donna's life will be hosted in Minden at a later date and time. Being a passionate animal lover, donations can be made in her name to a local animal rescue of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.