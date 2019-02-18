Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA R. ODO. View Sign

ODO, DONNA R. Toronto, Ontario, formerly of Thorburn, Nova Scotia, died February 15, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Born in New Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Julia (Marshall) Dwyer. She lived in Thorburn until 1969 then Toronto, Ontario. She was employed as a bookkeeper with Artistic Glass for 30 years where she was still employed at the time of her passing. She is survived by six children: Lorraine Odo, Nadeen Hall (Andre Poulette), Douglas Odo (Helen), Rita Odo (Dave McKee), Denise White (Lenny), Michele Odo (Larry Till); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Doug Odo; and sister Frances Hughes. A celebration of Donna's life will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Islington, 3819 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, Ontario M9B 1K7 on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Thorburn Cemetery, Nova Scotia at a later date in July 2019. Cremation has already taken place, as per request. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Community Junction are welcome.

