ODO, DONNA R. Toronto, Ontario, formerly of Thorburn, Nova Scotia, died February 15, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Born in New Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Julia (Marshall) Dwyer. She lived in Thorburn until 1969 then Toronto, Ontario. She was employed as a bookkeeper with Artistic Glass for 30 years where she was still employed at the time of her passing. She is survived by six children: Lorraine Odo, Nadeen Hall (Andre Poulette), Douglas Odo (Helen), Rita Odo (Dave McKee), Denise White (Lenny), Michele Odo (Larry Till); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Doug Odo; and sister Frances Hughes. A celebration of Donna's life will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Islington, 3819 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, Ontario M9B 1K7 on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Thorburn Cemetery, Nova Scotia at a later date in July 2019. Cremation has already taken place, as per request. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Community Junction are welcome.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA R. ODO.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2019