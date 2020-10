COLT, DONNA RAE September 29, 2020 Beloved wife of Dennis for 50 years. Loving mother and Bubie of Felicia and Carl Gambacort and TJ; and Saul and Cheryl Colt and Jake and Isaac. Cherished sister and best friend of Gail and Gary Goodman, her niece Ellen and nephew Sam and great-nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered for her generosity and caring. May she rest in peace. Memorial donations to the Temmy Latner Centre, 416-586-4800.



