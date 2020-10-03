REA, DONNA February 10, 1942 - July 20, 2020 Devoted to her children Lorrie, Kimberley, and Steven. Enjoyed spending time in Arizona with family and friends while visiting the winter retreat she shared with her sister Cheryl. Passionate about her volunteer work at the Performing Arts Lodge (PAL Toronto) with Shirley and Chari. Dedicated to promoting literature demonstrated throughout her career in library book services, while specializing in encouraging the love of reading in children. Unwavering love for community little theatres where she could be found helping behind the stage or any role required. She will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know her, especially devoted friends Linda, Cy, Brian, Darleen, and all siblings in spirit. Donations would be gladly accepted in Donna's honour to support the library at PAL. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca