SFETKOPULU, Donna It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Donna in her 85th year, May 26, 2020. Loving Wife of George; devoted Mother to Frances, Helen and Dora; cherished Baba to Christopher and Michael, proud Aunt and a great Friend to many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her brother and sisters. Like most newcomers to Canada, Donna arrived with nothing but hope for a better life. Through years of hard labour and unbreakable dedication to her family, "Donka" succeeded in her dream. Her family will forever be indebted to her. Donna was the life of the party and gained admiration by all, especially George, her husband for 55 years. She was most excited to watch her favourite Toronto Maple Leafs with her grandsons and receive her weekly supply of Werther's Original candy from her dear Myron. She passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her daughters. We all will sincerely miss her unforgettable energy and selfless nature. She was a strong woman and the perfect role model.