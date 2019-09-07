BORSELLINO, DORA With sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Dora on September 4, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Cherished daughter of Gloria and the late Nicolau Costa. Loving wife, of 38 years, to Peter and proud mother of Jennifer and Natasha. Dora will forever be remembered by her siblings and their spouses: Jose and Karen, Grace and Sam, and Helen and Dino. Dear daughter-in-law of Antonio and Giuseppina Borsellino and sister-in-law to Nancy and Eric. She will be forever in the hearts of her beloved nieces and nephews, her aunts Mariazinha and Ilda, her cousins and their families. Relatives and friends are welcomed to the Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.), on Sunday, from 2-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., at Dufferin St.), on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery (1450 St. Clair Ave. W., east of Caledonia Rd.). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dora may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019