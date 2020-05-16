DAWSON, DORA "RUTH" (nee McKNIGHT) March 5, 1926 - May 11, 2020 Ruth passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side, after a lengthy but courageous battle with chronic kidney disease and congestive heart failure. Ruth of Peterborough, formerly of Beaverton and Toronto, at the age of 94. Ruth was the wife of the late Melborne Rossford Dawson (February 5, 2013). Dearly cherished and devoted mother of Janice and Russell Halden of Peterborough, and John and Maria Dawson of Toronto. Beloved Grandmother of Shane and Blake Halden, Camille (David Sheffield), Drew and Madeline Dawson. Great-grandmother to baby Lydia Sheffield. Ruth was the wonderful daughter of the late Miriam and John McKnight of Uxbridge. Beloved sister of the late Jeanne McKnight and brother Donald McKnight. Fondly remembered by sisters-in-law, Helena Dawson (late Keith Dawson), Joan Williams (late Wes Williams) and Grace Lindstrom (late Bob Lindstrom). Always in her thoughts, were her nieces, nephews and their families. Ruth was a true angel on Earth. She was an outstanding mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and a good friend to many. She always had a kind-heart and a generosity of love and compassion for all. Family and friends will remember the many good times spent with both Ruth and Mel at the cottages. Over the years, the family is very grateful for the truly exceptional medical care that she received. A very special thank you to the many kind, caring and compassionate doctors, RNPs, nurses, and PSWs that provided wonderful care and assistance to Ruth and her family. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com "FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.