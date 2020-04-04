|
WELLER, DORA ELLEN (nee HERBERT) In her 92nd year, she passed peacefully at RVH Barrie. Predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Dora, brother Thomas and husband Norm. Dear loving mother to Tom, Nancy, Peter (Tracey) and Elin and proud grandmother of Cameron, Michelle and Sam. Mom was an avid gardener and loved flowers, especially perennials. If desired, a donation to the botanical gardens of your choice, would be appreciated. A private memorial and interment at Riverside Cemetery, will occur in the future. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020