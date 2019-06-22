Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORA EVA ADUBEA "MAAME" ANIE. View Sign Obituary

ANIE, DORA EVA ADUBEA "MAAME" (nee KORANTENG) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Dora on June 11, 2019, from ovarian cancer. Dora will be forever missed by her loving husband of 46 years, Albert. Cherished mother to daughters Ann-Marie and Barbara; great-aunt to Collins Acheampong, Dora Adobea and Tina Sarpong, who called her grandmother. Dora will be forever missed by her many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Dora was born on August 23, 1949, in the village of Mepom, which is in the eastern region of Ghana, Africa. After meeting the love of her life, Albert, the couple went on to marry in 1973. Dora shared with Albert her dream of one day opening a school and this dream came true. With the help of the church communities at MacNab Street Presbyterian Church in Hamilton, Knox Preston Presbyterian Church in Cambridge, and many other donors, Dora realized her long-held dream to help the children of Ghana receive an education. In 2004, the project was named Dora's Dream, and three years later a nursery, primary school and kitchen were handed over to the village; along with clothing, school and cooking supplies and a water poly tank. Since then, construction is underway to complete a primary and middle school in the nearby village of Akuffukrom. Not even a diagnosis of ovarian cancer last summer would slow down Dora's dream. While receiving treatment, Dora continued fundraising for the organization, which was renamed Schools of Dreams, in 2008. In November, Dora received the good news that she'd been waiting to hear for 10 years; Schools of Dreams had received charitable status. Family and friends are welcomed to the Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton for visitation on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-9:00 p.m. An 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at MacNab Street Presbyterian Church, 116 MacNab Street South, Hamilton. Burial will take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens at 2:30 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Schools of Dreams, a charitable organization founded by Dora and very near and dear to Dora's family.



