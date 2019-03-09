McDOWALL, Dora Lilian (nee COLLINS) April 3, 1923 – March 2, 2019 Sadly, Dora Lilian McDowall passed peacefully, March 2, 2019, in Richmond Hill, ON, at 95. Dora, wife of John McDowall (predeceased), will be forever cherished by her entire family and friends. A private interment will be held in the coming days. Those wishing to join in celebrating Dora's life are invited to attend a casual gathering at the The Manor, 2395 Bayview Avenue, Toronto on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Please see more details at www.aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019