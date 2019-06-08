NEWBERRY, DORA M. Born March 30, 1920. Passed away peacefully, June 3, 2019, in her 99th year. Predeceased in 2011 by her sister Jeanne and in 2002 by niece Valerie. Aunt Dora will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and their respective families. Her wishes were: no visitation, no service. She has been cremated. Donations can be directed to Baycrest Foundation - Hospice. Death leaves a heartache, No one can heal, Love leaves a memory No one can steal. Loves greatest gift-remembrance.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019