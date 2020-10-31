1/
DORA SIDWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DORA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIDWELL, DORA (nee RENTON) January 10, 1929 - October 23, 2020 Peacefully at Amica Little Lake, Dora Sidwell, in her 92nd year, beloved wife of the late Frank Sidwell. Cherished mother to Shauna and Iain Quarrington, Jacqueline and Chris Zierer. Loving Baby Mummy to Justin and Adam Quarrington. Cremation has already taken place. A private family service will take place at a future date. Memorial donations can be made to Haven of the Heart, Palgrave, Ontario (www.havenoftheheart. wordpress.com). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved