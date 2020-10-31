SIDWELL, DORA (nee RENTON) January 10, 1929 - October 23, 2020 Peacefully at Amica Little Lake, Dora Sidwell, in her 92nd year, beloved wife of the late Frank Sidwell. Cherished mother to Shauna and Iain Quarrington, Jacqueline and Chris Zierer. Loving Baby Mummy to Justin and Adam Quarrington. Cremation has already taken place. A private family service will take place at a future date. Memorial donations can be made to Haven of the Heart, Palgrave, Ontario (www.havenoftheheart. wordpress.com
). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com