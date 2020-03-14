|
GOWER, DORAINE KATHERINE (nee BRENNEN) "Doreen" passed away peacefully, on March 9, 2020, at age 86. Predeceased by Charlie, her husband of 61 years, her beloved parents John and Caroline Brennen and her dear brother Doug Brennen (Andrea). Will be greatly missed by sisters Carol Whyte (Mike) and Nancy Mills (Don), daughters Katherine van Rensburg (Buks) and Carol-Anne (Neil Quimby), son David (Shari Hanson) and her grandchildren Elisabeth, Ellen (Alessia Gallipoli) and Margaret van Rensburg, Emily and Kate Quimby and Thomas and Rhondda Gower. Doreen had an insatiable appetite for life. Self-described as a "jack of all trades and master of none", she had many talents and tremendous curiosity and drive. A proud graduate of York University (Atkinson College), a Life Masters in bridge, she attended Lifelong Learning courses, read widely, enjoyed travel, was a member of various community golf and tennis clubs and was passionate about politics and investing in the stock market. Above all, Doreen was the family matriarch. She took a sincere interest in young people, especially her grandchildren, seeing each one as an individual, celebrating their strengths and delighting in their interests. A strong and active person, as her body failed her in the last four years, Doreen surprised and inspired us with her grace as she adapted to her circumstances and kept going, mainly to see "how it all turned out". Doreen was blessed with a wonderful care team, especially Pina Monaco, Corina Toussaint and Gesline Richards, without whom she would never have been able to live at home with dignity, comfort and joy. The family is also grateful for Dr. Katherine Enright and nurse Caitlin, who gave her the treatment and hope she needed to survive as long as she did. A celebration of life will take place at St. Philip's Lutheran Church, 61 West Deane Park Drive, Etobicoke and visitation will be at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road. For specific dates and times please check the following website www.wardfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Trillium Health Partners Foundation or St. Philip's Lutheran Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020