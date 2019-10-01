STEEN, DORATHEA ELLER (nee MAILEY) Peacefully at home on September 29, 2019, following a long and tenacious struggle with failing health. Predeceased in 2001 by her beloved husband, John, Dorathea leaves behind a loving family: Lois Barrett (Kevin), Joanna Steen Ashmore (Mike), Isabel Piesley (Tim), John Steen (Deb), Kathleen and Luke Barrett, and Daniel and Dana Allemang. She also leaves behind her dear brother, Gordon Mailey, of Belfast. She was predeceased by brothers, Tom, Jackie, Lewis, Watson and Sydney, and by her sister Annabel. Born in Northern Ireland on April 18, 1929, Dorathea immigrated to Canada in 1952. She became a Christian at a young age, and a strong faith sustained her throughout her life. "I'm just trusting the Lord," was her mantra, even on her most difficult days. Visitation and Funeral will be Friday, October 4, 2019, at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham), with visitation at 1 p.m., funeral at 2 p.m., and reception to follow.

