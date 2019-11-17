DORCAS M. GIOVANNINI Passed peacefully away on November 14, 2019, with her 3 girls by her side, the reason for her being - Rhonda, Rosalind (Paul Martin) and Yvette (Peter Vukanovich). She was an unendingly dedicated, generous and loving Mother and Grandmother to her precious granddaughters whom she treasured and took so much pride in their accomplishments - Dr. Ashley E. Martin, Taylor Lynn Martin and Caroline Sophie Vukanovich. She touched the lives of all who met her through her generosity of spirit, kindness and especially her gratitude. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Alfred Gordon Giovannini, who passed away in 2003. She loved being a career girl and held a position as Executive Assistant at Alcan Fluorspar Mines in St. Lawrence, NL, for 25 years, relocated to Toronto in 1978 where she continued to work on a second career for another 20 years. Her life will be celebrated on Monday, November 18th at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 47 Reynolds St., Oakville, L6J 3J9. Visitation will take place at the Church at 11:00 a.m., followed by Mass at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to St. Andrews Catholic Church in Oakville.