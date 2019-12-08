Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOREEN ANNE GOODYEAR. View Sign Service Information Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel 30 Simcoe Road Bradford , ON L3Z 2A9 (905)-775-3335 Obituary

GOODYEAR, DOREEN ANNE Retired Nurse, Graduated from St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener, Nursed at York County Hospital and Greenacres in Newmarket; Former owner of Kon Tiki Marine, Gilford; Founding member of Ontario Marine Operators Association (Boating Ontario); Former Chairman "Commish" of South Simcoe Police Board Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Friday, December 6, 2019. Doreen Goodyear (nee Weiler) of Bradford and formerly of Cambridge, in her 85th year. Beloved wife of Marinus "Rene" Vanderneut and the late Alvin "Al" Goodyear. Loving mother of Laura Lynn (Gerald) Novakowski and Barry Goodyear. Dear stepmother of David Vanderneut and Robert Vanderneut. Proud grandma of Justin, Nicholas, Brett, Stacey, Brandon "Jamie" and Jessica. Cherished great-grandma of Jeremy, Kyra, Chole, Gabriel, Declan, Charlotte and Evelyn "EV". Dear "Didi" of Adam, Kyle, Jason and Ashby. Dear sister of Robert (Linda) Weiler and family. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bradford. In Doreen's memory, donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.

