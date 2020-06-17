DOREEN BIRCHMORE

BIRCHMORE, DOREEN It is with great sadness that we announce that Doreen (Dee) Birchmore passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Toronto General Hospital. Dee lived life to the fullest, becoming a registered nurse, flight stewardess, psychologist, pilot and accomplished painter. She loved cooking, travelling, orchids and her many cats. Dee had a great working career at the Donwood Institute. She received her Master's in Education and practised group therapy and family therapy. She was promoted to the Director of the Day Clinic and became the first recipient of the Nath Nayar Memorial Research Award. After getting her private and commercial pilot's licence and instrument rating, Dee joined the Ninety-Nines Women Pilots Association. She said it was the best thing she ever did after having children. She went on many flights with her fellow pilots including Mackinac, Cape Kennedy, to see Dave Williams blast off and annual Gold Cup Air Rallies to several destinations. Dee also flew all over Ontario with Cooperation Skywatch, monitoring and taking pictures of pollution. One of her most memorable trips was when Dee led several of her flying sisters to Meadow Lake Saskatchewan, where they were welcomed by the mayor, her grade one teacher, (then 91) and a former boyfriend. Moreover, Dee was honoured to receive the first Ninety-Nines Women Pilots Butterfly Award. Dee flew airplanes until she was eighty-two years old. Dee also painted many years with the Willowdale, Banbury Art Groups and the Don Valley Art Club. She made many friends as a longtime member of The Don Valley Art Club (DVAC) in Toronto. Dee won art show awards and volunteered on the social committee. She painted in watercolour, acrylics and created beautiful monoprints and collagraphs. Devoted mother of Jane (Ernst) and Jim (Cecilia). Adored grandmother of David, Rebecca, Christopher and Carolyn. Loving sister of Delores (predeceased) and brother Leonard. Dee lived life with passion and was a mentor to many of us. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will take place at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations to be sent to the First Canadian Chapter of the Ninety Nines Toronto or Don Heights Unitarian Fellowship.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store