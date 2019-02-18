BURKHOLDER, DOREEN Passed away on February 14, 2019, in her 80th year, at her home in Markham, Ontario, surrounded by her loving family. Doreen is survived by her loving husband Arthur, her children and their spouses: Sandi (Tim), Teresa (Calvin), Andrea (Dave) and Ron (Amanda) and grandchildren Alyssa (Sam), Nathan, Ryan, Jordan, Katelyn, Abby, Leah (Jaron), Marisa, Curtis, Emma and Jason. A Visitation will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home on Friday, February 22nd from 6:00-9:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held at Markham Missionary Church on Saturday, February 23rd from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doreen may be made to Markham Stouffville Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2019