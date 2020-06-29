DEAN, DOREEN "PAT" July 1, 1931 - June 21, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Scarborough Grace Hospital, on Sunday morning, reuniting with her husband Arthur, of 60+ years. Loving mother to daughter Susan (Richard) and son Richard; sister to Bryan Wynn (predeceased), and survived by brother Preston Wynn. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her elegance, dignity and strength through the hardships in her life. Her family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Sandra Marcus, for her compassion and consideration, and to the loving staff at Scarborough Grace during this difficult and restrictive time. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, 4125 Sheppard Ave. East, Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Princess Margaret Hospital.



