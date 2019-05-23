CARSON, DOREEN ELLEN (nee HAWKE) Passed away peacefully at Bayview Extendicare on May 19, 2019, in her 84th year. Predeceased by her loving husband, John (Jack). Beloved mother of Stephen, Sean (Siham Chowdhury) and Shelagh (David LePage). Proud grandmother of Chloe and Sydney (LePage) and Tara (Carson). Sister of Earl Hawke (Judith). Doreen worked many years in Ontario and the United States and completed her career as an administrator with the Ministry of Health's Air Ambulance Service. Doreen was an active volunteer in the community with local theatre, her church, during elections and with charitable causes, as well as a member of Maple Leaf Women's Probus Club in Newmarket. Devoted to the fight against cancer, her volunteer work with the led to recognition awards for fundraising and for 55 years of service, culminating in the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. Her community service won her recognition as the First Lady of the Year by Beta Phi Sigma International. Special thanks to the caring staff at Southlake Hospital and Bayview Extendicare. Friends may call at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Newmarket on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a reception. Interment at Alliston Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019