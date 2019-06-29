Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOREEN G. MILLICHAMP. View Sign Obituary

MILLICHAMP, DOREEN G. (nee MUSACK) August 5, 1946 – June 21, 2019 It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Doreen Millichamp on June 21, 2019 at St. Boniface Hospital. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons Troy and Darrell Millichamp. Sisters: Neva (Teveal Marks) St. Dennis and Rose Marie (Gerry) Maveal, brothers: Larry (Sharon) Musack, and Kirk Musack, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Doreen was predeceased by her parents Don and Ruth Musack (nee Munn) and brother George Musack. Doreen was born and raised in the RM of Scarborough, Ontario, second child of six. She received her education at St. Theresa Grade School, R. H. King High School, and the University of Saskatchewan. She met her husband James in Montreal and they were married in Toronto in 1967 where they had two sons. They moved to Manitoba in 1974. She worked in the health field with her last 16 years at HSC, Children's Hospital, in Winnipeg, Manitoba as a medical secretary. She retired to Gimli, Manitoba for six years, where she began her writing career and learned to paint. Doreen enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. Her remaining retirement was spent in Winnipeg. Service will be held at Abundant Life Baptist Church, 1396 Plessis Road, on Friday, July 5th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the CNIB or SOS Children's Charity. NEIL BARDAL FUNERAL CENTRE 204-949-2200

