BURLAND, DOREEN GLADYS (nee JONES) With heavy hearts, we announce that Doreen Gladys Burland died suddenly but peacefully on February 1, 2019 at the age of 92. Doreen leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years, Bryan, as well as her two children, Christopher (Jenny) and Lesley (Kevin). She also leaves behind her grandchildren Klare Rebekah (Sam) and Garrett Luke Bryson as well as nieces and nephews in the UK and many friends. Doreen's family will receive family and friends from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue at St. George's of Forest Hill Anglican Church, 321 Fischer Hallman Road, Kitchener, on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1-2:15 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at the church at 2:30 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. For Doreen's memorial, visit www.henrywalser.com
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2019