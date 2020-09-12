1/
HACHEY, Doreen September 4, 2020 Doreen Hachey passed away gently in her sleep, in her 100th year, on September 4, 2020. Predeceased by husband Gerald and son Kim. She is survived by daughters Marnie (Patrick Moran) Judy (Bob Parnell) Kathy and Carolyn. Mourning her passing are her grandchildren Ryan (Laura) Allain, Blake (Linsay) Moran, Reid (Nikki) Moran, Antony (Shannon) Ustel, Justin Ustel, Natasha (Patrick) Dube. Great-grandchildren Norah Allain, Colton Kiera Quinn Brooke Moran, Dylan Savannah Dube. Doreen volunteered with the Red Cross for over 60 years, Travellers Aid for over 20 years and in later years, the Mississauga Hospital. In recognition of this work, she was named Volunteer of the Year when she was 90. She was an inspiration to us all.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
