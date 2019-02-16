Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOREEN HELEN (DAVIS) ARCHER. View Sign

ARCHER, DOREEN HELEN (DAVIS) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our mother who died peacefully at home in the early morning of Monday, December 24, 2018, she was in her 90th year. Wife of the late Donald M. Archer her lifelong partner of 69 years. We believe she finally let go to be with him, another Angel that we were blessed to have in our lives. Daughter of the late William and Viola Davis. Loving mother of David (Karen), Daniel (Izabell), Douglas (Jan) and Dian (Jay). Dear sister of the late John aka Jack Davis. Those we Love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always there, still loved, still missed, still very dear. Arrangements entrusted to Theoret Bourgeois Funeral Home, 119 King Street, Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, 705-753-0350. As per Doreen's wishes, there were no services held. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

ARCHER, DOREEN HELEN (DAVIS) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our mother who died peacefully at home in the early morning of Monday, December 24, 2018, she was in her 90th year. Wife of the late Donald M. Archer her lifelong partner of 69 years. We believe she finally let go to be with him, another Angel that we were blessed to have in our lives. Daughter of the late William and Viola Davis. Loving mother of David (Karen), Daniel (Izabell), Douglas (Jan) and Dian (Jay). Dear sister of the late John aka Jack Davis. Those we Love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always there, still loved, still missed, still very dear. Arrangements entrusted to Theoret Bourgeois Funeral Home, 119 King Street, Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, 705-753-0350. As per Doreen's wishes, there were no services held. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019

