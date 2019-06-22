Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOREEN IVY CHEESEMAN. View Sign Service Information England Funeral Home 294 Main Street South Mount Forest , ON N0G 2L0 (519)-323-2631 Obituary

CHEESEMAN, DOREEN IVY (nee GARBUTT) Of Mount Forest, passed away at Louise Marshall Hospital, Mount Forest, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late John Cheeseman (2013). Loving mother of Ed Cheeseman and his wife Sharon of Durham. Cherished Grandmother of Andy, Great-Grandmother of Tiffanee, Emilee, Andrew, Danny and Natalee. Great-Great-Grandmother of Makenzee who was born on Doreen's birthday 2012. She was predeceased by her parents Wilson Henry and Harriet Emily (Chamberlain), her siblings Clarence (1988), Vera Clarkson (1967), Murray, Harold (1995), Lewis (2008) and Norman (2010). Doreen had an unbelievable passion for music. She taught herself to play the piano at a very young age. In later years, she joined with her nephew Herb and formed a duet "The Happy Timers". Both played guitars and spent many evenings, spanning over 30 years, entertaining seniors and residents of nursing homes. It's been rumoured, Doreen could also tell a good joke from time to time. Many summer weekends were spent with the Gypsy Campers (circa 1980) where great food and fabulous country and western music were enjoyed. Sundays during the cooler months were spent attending afternoon jamborees at a nearby Legion or a gathering of musician friends to jam in her living room or recreation room. At this time, the family wish to acknowledge the excellent care provided by staff at Local Health Integration Networks (LHINs) and their chosen agencies, especially palliative care nurse Cathy McLeod. Also, the excellent attention and care provided by the nursing staff and Dr. Law at Louise Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest is very much appreciated. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating Doreen's life will be held at Mount Forest United Church, 175 Queen St. E., Mount Forest, on Wednesday, June 26th at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Cancer Patient Services, or the Louise Marshall Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged by contacting the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest, 1-844-323-2631 or

CHEESEMAN, DOREEN IVY (nee GARBUTT) Of Mount Forest, passed away at Louise Marshall Hospital, Mount Forest, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late John Cheeseman (2013). Loving mother of Ed Cheeseman and his wife Sharon of Durham. Cherished Grandmother of Andy, Great-Grandmother of Tiffanee, Emilee, Andrew, Danny and Natalee. Great-Great-Grandmother of Makenzee who was born on Doreen's birthday 2012. She was predeceased by her parents Wilson Henry and Harriet Emily (Chamberlain), her siblings Clarence (1988), Vera Clarkson (1967), Murray, Harold (1995), Lewis (2008) and Norman (2010). Doreen had an unbelievable passion for music. She taught herself to play the piano at a very young age. In later years, she joined with her nephew Herb and formed a duet "The Happy Timers". Both played guitars and spent many evenings, spanning over 30 years, entertaining seniors and residents of nursing homes. It's been rumoured, Doreen could also tell a good joke from time to time. Many summer weekends were spent with the Gypsy Campers (circa 1980) where great food and fabulous country and western music were enjoyed. Sundays during the cooler months were spent attending afternoon jamborees at a nearby Legion or a gathering of musician friends to jam in her living room or recreation room. At this time, the family wish to acknowledge the excellent care provided by staff at Local Health Integration Networks (LHINs) and their chosen agencies, especially palliative care nurse Cathy McLeod. Also, the excellent attention and care provided by the nursing staff and Dr. Law at Louise Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest is very much appreciated. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating Doreen's life will be held at Mount Forest United Church, 175 Queen St. E., Mount Forest, on Wednesday, June 26th at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Cancer Patient Services, or the Louise Marshall Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged by contacting the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest, 1-844-323-2631 or englandfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close