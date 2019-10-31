MOORE, DOREEN JANE Passed away peacefully at Union Villa on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 84. She is survived by her loving husband Eric and children: Clayton, Colin (Benilda) and Kelly (Ron). Celebration of Life will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1), on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation prior from 1:00-2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2019