DOREEN JANE MOORE

Obituary

MOORE, DOREEN JANE Passed away peacefully at Union Villa on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 84. She is survived by her loving husband Eric and children: Clayton, Colin (Benilda) and Kelly (Ron). Celebration of Life will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1), on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation prior from 1:00-2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2019
