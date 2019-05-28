SKELTON-RAVEN, DOREEN JUNE (nee STANBURY) September 16, 1928 - May 17, 2019 Having achieved 90 fun loving years, Doreen passed peacefully in her sleep on May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Stanley Raven and predeceased by Spencer Skelton. Doreen led an exciting life, skiing, sailing and traveling the world. She loved music and sang in the choir at Kingsway Lambton Church and was a regular in the Granite Club Review. She will be lovingly remembered by Sandy (Leggat) and husband Will, Tim and wife Liz and Deb and husband Wally, as well as grandchildren Evan, Sarah, Geoffrey, Victoria and Jack and great-granddaughter Zoe. Memorial visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the memorial service at 3 p.m. on May 31, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Pkwy. S., Aurora, ON L4G 6W8. Donations to the Kensington Health Foundation in Toronto or the Donkey Sanctuary of Canada in Guelph would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be left a www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 28, 2019