KENNEDY, (MARGARET) DOREEN 1923 - 2020 After a long and satisfying 96 years of life, Doreen Kennedy died peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2020. She is now joined with Stuart Kennedy (2011), her beloved husband of 64 years. Born in Toronto, she was the daughter of Birtena Smithson, a Bernardo baby from England and William Wallace Crawford. Her only sibling Wallace (Mildred) predeceased her in 1991. Doreen's memory will be cherished by her son David of Seattle, son Dana and his wife Pauline (Thornton) of Stratford, as well as nieces Judy (Wayne Scott) and Janice (David Elder). A nephew Jeff (Annie) predeceased her in 2019. Doreen had her share of life adventures. At a young age, she set out on her own to tackle Toronto during the war years and thrived. This positioned her perfectly for her marriage to Stuart where she became a willing partner in all of his dreams. A love of travel, adventure and challenges became a mainstay of their marriage. Unafraid to go wherever the wind took them, despite having two children in tow, they travelled the country, pulled up roots to sample different career paths, and relocated numerous times in Ontario, California and England. For fifty years, the art community in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico was an annual winter destination. Stuart was the artist but Doreen was unafraid to experiment with pottery and paper making. Doreen had a beautiful smile and loved to laugh. Those who knew Doreen can hear her summing up her life in just four words, "I had a ball." In accordance with Doreen's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life for family is planned for a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice through the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519-271-7411 wgyoungfuneralhome.com
