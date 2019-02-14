KERR, DOREEN (nee SHANAHAN) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doreen Kerr (Shanahan) on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Keith Kerr. Dear mother of Rob (Sylvie), Colleen (Steven), Scott and Brad (Gloria). Cherished grandmother of her eleven grandchildren: Sherrylynn, Joanne, Jason (Chelsea), Kristen (Dave), Keith (Stephanie), Jonathan, Darcel, Marley, Kelly, Brandon and Faith; and her great-grandchildren Talon, Whitter, Harlow, Jude, Arya, Jade, Finn and Wyatt. She was a loving, doting and thoughtful mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. We would like to thank the Bayshore Nurses and the staff at Montgomery Village and the Central West LHIN. Funeral Service will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. with visitation begining at 12:30 p.m. Memorial donations to the Arthritis Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2019