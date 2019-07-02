LOWE, Doreen Passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Windsor Park Manor – Ottawa at the age of 79. Predeceased by her loving husband Shirland Lowe. Mother of Anthony Lowe (Wanda), Peter Lowe (Julie), Marilyn Edmonds (Chris), Clifton Lowe (Alexis), Shirland Lowe Jr. (Jennifer) and David Lowe. Grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 10. A visitation will be held at NEWCASTLE FUNERAL HOME, 386 Mill St. S., on Tuesday, July 2nd from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. with prayers starting at 6:45 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 214 King Ave. E., Newcastle. Interment to follow at Bond Head Cemetery. If so desired, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be made online at newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 2, 2019