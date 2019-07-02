Doreen LOWE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen LOWE.
Service Information
Newcastle Funeral Home, LTD - Newcastle
386 Mill St. S.
Newcastle, ON
L1B 1C6
(905)-987-3964
Obituary

LOWE, Doreen Passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Windsor Park Manor – Ottawa at the age of 79. Predeceased by her loving husband Shirland Lowe. Mother of Anthony Lowe (Wanda), Peter Lowe (Julie), Marilyn Edmonds (Chris), Clifton Lowe (Alexis), Shirland Lowe Jr. (Jennifer) and David Lowe. Grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 10. A visitation will be held at NEWCASTLE FUNERAL HOME, 386 Mill St. S., on Tuesday, July 2nd from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. with prayers starting at 6:45 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 214 King Ave. E., Newcastle. Interment to follow at Bond Head Cemetery. If so desired, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be made online at newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.