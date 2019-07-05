Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOREEN MARGUERITE ODDIE. View Sign Service Information A. Millard George Funeral Home Limited 60 Ridout Street South London , ON N6C 3X1 (519)-433-5184 Obituary

ODDIE, DOREEN MARGUERITE (nee ROWE) March 15, 1931 - June 29, 2019 Peacefully at Extendicare London, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in her 89th year. Beloved wife to the late J. Douglas "Doug" Oddie. Loving and beloved mother of Jan (Dwight Smith), David (Rae Thompson) and Cam. Grandmother to Dexter and Jackson Oddie and Nicki Smith (Joe McDonnell). Great-grandmother to Colin and Hazel. Sister to Joyce (Andy Lindsay), and sister-in-law to Marion (nee Oddie) and Keith Gummo. Aunt and great-aunt to many loved nieces and nephews. Doreen grew up on the family farm of her parents, Ada (nee Dickinson) and Carleton "Buster" Rowe, just outside of Campbellford, Ontario. She and Doug, whose family farm was also there, met at school and married in 1951. Doug's work with the Bank of Montreal moved Doug and Doreen to several communities in Ontario as their family grew. In every community, they formed warm and lasting friendships. Doreen and Doug moved to London from St. Catharines in 1981. When Doug died in 1986, Doreen remained in London, working at Eaton's until her retirement. In retirement, Doreen continued to lead an active social life, bowling, golfing, practising yoga, gardening, going dancing with friends, travelling with two good friends, walking, going to bingo and attending church. A gifted gardener, she could make any plant thrive. Doreen was an outstanding cook and her table was the site of many a memorable and delectable family feast. Doreen loved music and pets, and was never without a cat until the last few years of her life. Kindness and grace were at the heart of Doreen's sociable and generous personality. She was a good neighbour, a wonderful friend, and most of all a supportive, caring wife and mother. In her final years, dementia and physical issues darkened her experience of the world, but never dimmed the light she shone. The family offers heartfelt thanks to staff at Chelsey Park, University Hospital and Extendicare, for the kind, professional care they provided to Doreen. Cremation has taken place. Interment at Burnbrae Cemetery in Campbellford, Ontario, to take place at a later date. Family and friends are welcomed for a Celebration of Life on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 3-5 p.m., at the A. Millard George Reception Centre (located on the Southeast corner of the funeral home parking lot), 60 Ridout Street South, London. Guests are encouraged to wear Doreen's favorite color blue. Flowers will be accepted to the A. Millard George Funeral Home or donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences, memories and photographs shared at

